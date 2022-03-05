Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Drops By 51.1%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE:CXE remained flat at $$4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. 168,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,268. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $5.53.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
