Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Declines By 54.0%

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the January 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,529. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $14.07.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%.
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
