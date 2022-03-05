Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Declines By 54.0%

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the January 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,529. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $14.07.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.