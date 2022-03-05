Short Interest in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Decreases By 52.3%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scully Royalty stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Scully Royalty worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

NYSE:SRL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.94. 2,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,963. Scully Royalty has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Scully Royalty’s previous annual dividend of $0.06.

Scully Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.