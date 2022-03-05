Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.930-$6.030 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.360-$1.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.90.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE LSI traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.11. 547,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $80.28 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.42.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $2,072,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Life Storage by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Life Storage by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.