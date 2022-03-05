PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSK. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,438,697.16.

Shares of PSK stock traded up C$0.42 on Friday, hitting C$17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.64. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$12.51 and a 1 year high of C$17.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

