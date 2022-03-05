Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cheuvreux lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($28.09) to €26.00 ($29.21) in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.02. 67,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

