Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.
ADRNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cheuvreux lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($28.09) to €26.00 ($29.21) in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.02. 67,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
