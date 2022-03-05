Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:PGZ traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,166. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund (Get Rating)
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
