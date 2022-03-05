NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Short Interest Down 55.6% in February

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:NXDT traded down 0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,753. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of 10.50 and a fifty-two week high of 15.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 14.31.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
