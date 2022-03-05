Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.110-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$18 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.19 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. 113,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.14. Airgain has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

