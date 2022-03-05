Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Decreases By 59.0%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the January 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

EVG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 87,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,214. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $14.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

