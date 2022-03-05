Comparing FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and NeoPhotonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -45.04% -63.08% -35.82% NeoPhotonics -14.03% -20.11% -10.99%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FTC Solar and NeoPhotonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 1 6 1 2.78 NeoPhotonics 0 6 2 0 2.25

FTC Solar currently has a consensus price target of $9.78, indicating a potential upside of 132.80%. NeoPhotonics has a consensus price target of $15.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.43%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than NeoPhotonics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTC Solar and NeoPhotonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $187.35 million 1.91 -$15.92 million N/A N/A NeoPhotonics $290.29 million 2.77 -$4.37 million ($0.79) -19.15

NeoPhotonics has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar.

Summary

NeoPhotonics beats FTC Solar on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About NeoPhotonics (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

