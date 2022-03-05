Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.27. Chuy’s posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chuy’s.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.
Chuy’s stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. 91,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $556.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 117,394 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.
About Chuy's
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
