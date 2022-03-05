Public Mint Market Capitalization Reaches $5.64 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $62,133.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022822 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,462,478 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

