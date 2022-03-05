Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $534.87.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LCSHF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.73) to GBX 815 ($10.94) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.60) to GBX 781 ($10.48) in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of LCSHF remained flat at $$5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

