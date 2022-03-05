CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.580 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.88.

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.27. 1,476,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,732. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.44. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $35.23 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $52.41.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 625,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,625,000 after acquiring an additional 128,002 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,133,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

