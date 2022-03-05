$327.32 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $327.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.50 million and the highest is $327.90 million. Medpace reported sales of $259.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $64,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $3,180,677.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,716 shares of company stock valued at $59,881,900. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.15. 392,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.97. Medpace has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

