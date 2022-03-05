Brokerages Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to Announce -$2.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) will post ($2.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.86) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($9.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.34) to ($7.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($7.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.43) to ($6.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.16. 563,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,017. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.22. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $11,462,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,917,000 after buying an additional 157,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 209,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

