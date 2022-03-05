Short Interest in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Decreases By 44.2%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the January 31st total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of INVO Bioscience stock remained flat at $$2.77 during trading hours on Friday. 23,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,652. INVO Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INVO Bioscience by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the second quarter worth $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

