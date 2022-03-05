Short Interest in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Decreases By 44.2%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the January 31st total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of INVO Bioscience stock remained flat at $$2.77 during trading hours on Friday. 23,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,652. INVO Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
About INVO Bioscience (Get Rating)
INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on INVO Bioscience (INVO)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.