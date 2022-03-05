Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the January 31st total of 32,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of HURC traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.57. 22,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,043. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $222.03 million, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 2.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 87,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

