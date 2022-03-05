Oddz Price Down 6% This Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and approximately $278,348.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.54 or 0.06703140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,431.01 or 0.99984032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,352,139 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

