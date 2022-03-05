5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives C$4.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$161,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,681,050.

5N Plus stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.14. The company had a trading volume of 116,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,654. The stock has a market cap of C$189.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$2.06 and a 1 year high of C$5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.56.

5N Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.