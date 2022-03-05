-$0.11 EPS Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Airgain reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

AIRG stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 113,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. Airgain has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth about $984,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airgain by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 324,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 73.3% in the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

