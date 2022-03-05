Dogecoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $327.27 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion and approximately $327.27 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.03 or 0.00266329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013544 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001451 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

