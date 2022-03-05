Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

OOMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ooma by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $14.97. 284,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,283. Ooma has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

