Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Short Interest Update

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,000 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the January 31st total of 420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NBR traded up $8.78 on Friday, hitting $140.45. 278,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,944. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.89. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $140.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.12.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($23.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -31.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

