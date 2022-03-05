HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Short Interest Up 47.6% in February

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,410,000 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the January 31st total of 9,760,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.78. 7,563,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,490,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.