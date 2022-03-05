Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

ATER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $431,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aterian in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aterian by 96.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aterian in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth about $112,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATER traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. Aterian has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

