Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.350-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $388 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.85 million.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.270-$-1.240 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKTA. Mizuho reduced their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of OKTA traded down $9.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,575. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta has a 1-year low of $152.51 and a 1-year high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

