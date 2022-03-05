Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.16). Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 362,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,731. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.42 million, a PE ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

