Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the January 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS LSRCY traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 82,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,425. Lasertec has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $62.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

