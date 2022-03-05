Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in February

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAJMY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.78. 410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520. Kajima has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Kajima from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

