Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in February

Mar 5th, 2022

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAJMY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.78. 410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520. Kajima has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Kajima from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Kajima Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

