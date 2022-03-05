Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Amneal Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.850 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. 1,030,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,267. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.13.

In related news, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

