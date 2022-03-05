Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the January 31st total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.18. 580,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,292. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

Several brokerages have commented on IFNNY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.40) to €5.55 ($6.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($54.16) to €48.40 ($54.38) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.99.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

