Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the January 31st total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.18. 580,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,292. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on IFNNY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.40) to €5.55 ($6.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($54.16) to €48.40 ($54.38) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.99.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.