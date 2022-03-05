Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.020-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to approx $4.02 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.79.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $5.47 on Friday, hitting $187.69. 1,975,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,874. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.11. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $185.12 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

