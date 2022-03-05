Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives $15.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

SEAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock worth $365,120,681 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vivid Seats stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $11.16. 1,501,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,378. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

