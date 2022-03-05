Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research cut Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price on the stock.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. 1,576,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,531. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.