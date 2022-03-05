-$0.18 EPS Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). Everbridge posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of EVBG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.46. 1,173,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,107. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.65.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 295,278 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,692 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 802,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141,986 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.