Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.
RBOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,215 shares of company stock worth $126,740 over the last ninety days.
Shares of RBOT stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 649,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,968. Vicarious Surgical has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
