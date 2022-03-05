Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Everbridge posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. decreased their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Everbridge stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,107. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 0.7% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Everbridge by 5.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

