Analysts Set Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Target Price at $10.84

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.84.

UP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,531. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

