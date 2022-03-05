NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NTST traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 285,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,824. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $984.89 million, a P/E ratio of 318.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

