Non-Fungible Yearn Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $879,323.67 and $248.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be bought for about $9.78 or 0.00024806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,920 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

