Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Receives $6.34 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Tellurian alerts:

In other news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TELL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 19,460,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,510,304. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. Tellurian has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.37.

About Tellurian (Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.