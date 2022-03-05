Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Receives $6.34 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.34.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.
In other news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:TELL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 19,460,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,510,304. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. Tellurian has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.37.
About Tellurian (Get Rating)
Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tellurian (TELL)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.