Analysts Set Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) PT at $28.60

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

CVET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Covetrus alerts:

NASDAQ CVET traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.58. 751,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Covetrus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,486,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,231,000 after acquiring an additional 591,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Covetrus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,633,000 after acquiring an additional 145,888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Covetrus by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,741,000 after acquiring an additional 265,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Covetrus by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,793,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,764,000 after acquiring an additional 243,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Covetrus by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 737,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.