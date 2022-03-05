Short Interest in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expands By 49.8%

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the January 31st total of 224,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.33. The company had a trading volume of 103,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average is $69.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.62. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

