Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Down 46.4% in February

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,100 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the January 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KXIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaixin Auto by 365.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 74,466 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kaixin Auto by 3,981.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kaixin Auto by 117.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kaixin Auto by 158.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 61,657 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

Shares of KXIN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.01. 182,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,281. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. Kaixin Auto has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.