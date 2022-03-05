Short Interest in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Decreases By 59.9%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the January 31st total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNPR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. 4,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,438. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

