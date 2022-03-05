Brokerages Set Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THNPF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Technip Energies from €17.50 ($19.66) to €13.20 ($14.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THNPF traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663. Technip Energies has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

