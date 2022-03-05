e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.65 Million

Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) will post $90.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.50 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $92.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $377.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $381.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $401.54 million, with estimates ranging from $391.30 million to $412.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In related news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,758,000 after acquiring an additional 156,322 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 427,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 121,148 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.12. 420,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,201. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

