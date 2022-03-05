$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.76. Bank of Princeton posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BPRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Bank of Princeton in the third quarter worth about $272,000. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPRN stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $29.36. 4,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,203. Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $32.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

